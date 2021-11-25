New Delhi, November 25: The newly created Cell Against Illegal Foreigners And Narcotics (CAIFAN) of Delhi Police has seized a huge quantity of heroin in the national capital valued at Rs 106 (approximately) in the international market, an official said here on Thursday. According to the official, the contraband, weighing over 10 kg, was recovered from an African national, identified as George Uchenna Nwadiegwu, who was residing in India.

Providing details about the operation, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shankar Choudhary said an information was received at CAIFAN, Dwarka about an African national who was involved in supplying drugs. Subsequently, a team was constituted to nab the accused. At around 4.50 p.m. on Wednesday, the police team reached the specified location in Mohan Garden. After a while, one African national was spotted on a two-wheeler. He was eventually apprehended over 10 kg heroin. Gujarat: Anti-Terrorist Squad Seizes 120 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 600 Crore From Zinzuda Village in Morbi, 3 Arrested.

"Following a search, 10.688 kg heroin was recovered from his possession," the police said. During the investigation, the accused revealed that the contrabands came to India through different ports of the country and basically from the African continent. He also said that before leaving India, his friend handed over this consignment to him for sale of the contrabands and gave a share to him.

The accused Nigerian was arrested under sections 21 and 25 of the NDPS Act. "Further probe is on," the official added. Notably, the Dwarka district police had recently launched 'Operation Varchasva' in their mission to make Dwarka area crime free.

