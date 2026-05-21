Delhi Horror: 23-Year-Old Woman Alleges Kidnapping, Gangrape and Forced Religious Conversion by Man Met Online

A 23-year-old woman has accused a man she met online and his associates of kidnapping, gang-raping, and forcing her into marriage after coercing her to convert her religion in southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar, police reported. Delhi Police have arrested four of the six accused, including one woman, in connection with the case. The prime suspect, who allegedly befriended the victim on social media using a fake identity, is currently lodged in Ghaziabad's Dasna jail for a separate offense. Matrimonial Scam in Pune: 85-Year-Old Man Looking for Bride Due to Loneliness Gets Duped of INR 11.45 Lakh by Unknown Woman After Responding to Marriage Proposal Advertisement.

According to investigators, the victim formally approached the police on May 14. In her complaint, she stated that she was abducted and forced to convert her religion to marry the accused. She further alleged that she was subjected to continuous se*ual assault and abuse between 2021 and 2025. Following her statement, the police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including kidnapping, rape, criminal intimidation, wrongful confinement, and criminal conspiracy. Wedding Invitation Scam: Bengaluru Businesswoman Duped of INR 5 Lakh After Downloading Fake Invite APK File on WhatsApp.

Authorities revealed that the primary accused is also suspected of being involved in illegal firearms trading, though raids conducted so far have not yielded any weapon recoveries. A senior police official confirmed that a transit remand has been secured to bring the main accused from Dasna jail to Delhi for intensive interrogation. Dedicated police teams are scheduled to revisit the identified crime scenes in Jamia Nagar to reconstruct the precise sequence of events and gather further forensic evidence.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Time Of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 09:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).