Pune, June 22: A shocking matrimonial scam has come to light in Maharashtra, where an 85-year-old man looking for a bride was cheated by an unknown woman. Police officials said that the senior citizen was duped by a mystery woman who contacted him after he registered on a matrimonial website. The alleged incident occurred between April 18 and June 1 in Pune's Bibwewadi.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the elderly man was looking for a bride on a matrimonial site when he was duped by the woman. Cops said that the fraudster duped the victim of INR 11.45 lakh after gaining his trust. The alleged scam took place after the victim responded to a marriage proposal advertisement in a newspaper. Online Share Trading Scam in Pune: Fraudsters Secure INR 92 Lakh Loan After Duping Retired Banker of INR 2.33 Crore Through Fake App, Case Registered.

During the preliminary investigation, cops found that the victim was looking for a bride. After coming across the advertisement and following the process, the fraudster asked the elderly man to register. Post this, the victim completed the registration process. After registration, the victim received a call from a woman who claimed that she connected with him through the matrimonial website.

The fraudster gained the victim's trust and started chatting with him. However, police officials said that the unknown woman did not disclose her identity. An official said that the fraudster demanded financial help from the victim from time to time on the pretext of needing medical help for her sister, who had allegedly fractured her leg. However, the woman's demands kept growing. Pune Shocker: Youth Stabs 50-Year-Old Man to Death for Refusing Sexual Favours in Maharashtra, Arrested.

This is when the victim grew suspicious and asked her to meet him in person before providing more financial assistance. Later, the victim realised that he had been cheated. He approached the police and lodged a complaint against the fraudster. "The complainant is 85 years old and was looking for a bride due to loneliness. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation," Ashwini Satpute, Senior Police Inspector, Bibwewadi Police Station, said.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

