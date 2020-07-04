Dhule, July 4: Irked over delay in serving dinner, a drunk man shot his mother dead. The incident took place at a colony in Bawana Industrial Area on Friday. The accused son Suraj was caught by neighbours following the incident. He has been handed over to the police. According to a report by Times of India, Suraj returned to his house in the inebriated state early on Friday. Drunk Cop Runs Car Over Woman in Delhi's Chilla Village; Shocking Video Captured on CCTV.

Suraj, who worked in a factory, asked his mother Bala Devi to serve dinner. However, Bala Devi refused to do so and asked him to get sober first, which led to an argument between them. Some time later, she served him food, but Suraj remained angry and again started arguing with her. He then took out a gun and opened fire at her in a fit of rage, TOI reported. Bala Devi died on the spot. Delhi: Drunk Man Sets Bike on Fire After Being Fined by Traffic Police.

Hearing the gunshots, neighbours rushed to their house and caught Suraj before he could flee. They beat him up before handing him over to police. According to the police, Suraj had got the pistol from someone known to him. The woman's body has been sent for an autopsy and Suraj will be allowed to cremate her before being sent to judicial custody.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2020 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).