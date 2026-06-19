Delhi Latest News Today on June 19th, 2026: Anti-Pollution Plan, Telegram Ban Upheld & Rain Forecast

Delhi, June 19: Delhi is abuzz with significant developments today, ranging from proactive environmental measures to key legal rulings. The city's administration has unveiled a comprehensive framework to combat winter air pollution, introducing new regulations for vehicles and parking. Concurrently, the Delhi High Court has affirmed the government's decision to restrict access to Telegram, a move aimed at safeguarding the integrity of the NEET-UG retest. Residents can also anticipate a shift in weather, as the India Meteorological Department forecasts much-needed rain and thunderstorms.

Top Stories

Delhi Government Unveils Proactive Winter Anti-Pollution Framework

The Delhi government on Friday, June 19th, notified a Proactive Winter Air Quality Management Framework. This comprehensive plan outlines a series of pollution-control measures aimed at curbing seasonal air pollution before air quality deteriorates, including doubling parking fees, restricting entry for older commercial vehicles, and mandating PUC certificates for petrol purchases from November. The new rules are set to be implemented for four months as part of the preparations to tackle winter pollution. Telegram Ban Valid, Says Delhi HC; Upholds Centre’s Move Before NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam.

Delhi High Court Upholds Telegram Access Restriction Ahead of NEET-UG Retest

The Delhi High Court on Friday, June 19th, upheld the government's decision to temporarily restrict access to the messaging app Telegram. The court stated that the measure was not disproportionate, citing Telegram's capacity to facilitate the automated dissemination of large content, particularly in the context of the crucial NEET-UG retest. This ruling comes as part of ongoing efforts to prevent malpractices in examinations.

IMD Forecasts Rain & Thunderstorms for Delhi-NCR, Bringing Relief from Heat

Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region can expect significant relief from the intense summer heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across the region. These stormy conditions are predicted to persist until Sunday, June 21st, with temperatures expected to drop by up to 4 degrees Celsius.

Civic & Local Developments

Fire Damages Six Shops in Mangolpuri Furniture Market

A fire erupted in the early hours of Friday, June 19th, at a furniture market located in Delhi's Mangolpuri area. The incident resulted in significant damage to six shops and a tempo, with emergency services responding to contain the blaze.

Ambassador Hotel Challenges Government Eviction Notice

The Ambassador Hotel has approached the Delhi High Court on Friday, June 19th, to challenge an eviction notice issued by the government. The legal action seeks to contest the government's directive for the hotel to vacate its premises.

NCMC Camps for Delhi Government Employees Begin

The Delhi Government launched a special drive on Thursday, June 18th, to facilitate the issuance of National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) to its employees. Camps are organized at 10 government office complexes across the Capital and will continue until June 25th, aiming to streamline public transport access for staff.

Delhi Government Provides Aid to Malviya Nagar Fire Hero

The Delhi government on Friday, June 19th, announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh and free medical treatment to a hero who reportedly saved several lives during the Malviya Nagar fire incident. This aid acknowledges the bravery displayed during the past event.

Shortage of Long-Distance Buses Affects Commuters

Delhi is reportedly experiencing a shortage of buses on long-distance routes, forcing commuters to rely heavily on private bus operators for inter-city travel as of Friday, June 19th. This situation highlights an ongoing challenge in the city's public transport infrastructure. Gold Rate Today, June 19, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Crime & Law Enforcement

Doctor Arrested in Delhi for Alleged Murder of Househelp

A doctor in Delhi was arrested on Friday, June 19th, in connection with the alleged murder of his househelp. Police are actively investigating the motive behind the brutal killing, with further details expected as the investigation progresses.

Delhi Police Arrests 916 in Cybercrime Crackdown 'Operation CyHawk 5.0'

Delhi Police announced on Friday, June 19th, the arrest of 916 individuals in connection with various online frauds and cybercrimes. These arrests were made under 'Operation CyHawk 5.0,' a two-day nationwide operation that commenced on June 16th, targeting cybercriminals across the country.

Seven Arrested in Pakistan-Backed Terror Plot

Delhi police apprehended seven individuals on Thursday, June 18th, who were allegedly involved in a Pakistan-backed terror plot. During the arrests, authorities reportedly recovered weapons and reconnaissance videos, indicating a significant security breach.

NEET Fake Paper Seller Arrested, Linked to Telegram Network

Authorities arrested an individual on Friday, June 19th, for allegedly selling fake NEET papers on Telegram. The accused was reportedly using an American network from Rajasthan, highlighting the cross-state nature of such examination malpractices and the role of messaging platforms.

Education & National Impact

IIT Delhi Ranks as India's Top University in QS Rankings 2027

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has emerged as India's top-ranked university, securing the 118th position globally in the QS Rankings 2027, as announced on Friday, June 19th. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) maintained its global top position.

Supreme Court Affirms 'Right to Walk' on Footpaths as Fundamental Right

In a significant ruling on Friday, June 19th, the Supreme Court held that the right to walk on a designated footpath is an integral part of the fundamental right to move freely under Article 19(1)(d) of the Constitution. This decision underscores the importance of safe and unobstructed pedestrian access.

Political & Inter-State News

Six Shiv Sena (UBT) Rebel MPs Issued Notices for Skipping Delhi Meeting

Six rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) Members of Parliament were issued show-cause notices on Friday, June 19th, after they skipped a crucial parliamentary party meeting held in Delhi. This move signals internal party discord and potential disciplinary action.

Karnataka BJP Leaders Summoned to Delhi Over Cross-Voting Allegations

The BJP high command has reportedly summoned three senior leaders from Karnataka to Delhi on Friday, June 19th, following allegations of cross-voting during the recent MLC elections in the state. This indicates serious internal party concerns and potential repercussions.

Employment Fair Held in Talkatora on Rahul Gandhi's Birthday

An employment fair was organized at Talkatora on Friday, June 19th, coinciding with Rahul Gandhi's birthday. The event aimed to provide job opportunities, with appointment letters reportedly handed out on the spot to eligible candidates.

New Express Train Services Launched to Delhi from Chhapra and Mau

Commuters traveling to Delhi will benefit from new express train services that commenced operation on Friday, June 19th. These new routes, originating from Chhapra and Mau, are expected to significantly ease travel and improve connectivity to the capital.

Weather & Outlook

Mainly overcast skies expected across Delhi, high near 39°C

Delhi is experiencing a clear sky with a current temperature of 35.5°C. The forecast for today, June 19th, indicates overcast conditions with temperatures ranging from 29°C to 39°C. Residents should be prepared for changing weather and potential rainfall later in the day, offering some relief from the heat.

Weather: Clear sky — 35.5°C. Today: Overcast, 29°C – 39°C.

Delhi Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Delhi navigates these diverse challenges and opportunities, the focus remains on civic well-being, public safety, and educational integrity. The coming days will see the implementation of new anti-pollution strategies and continued monitoring of legal and political developments. These efforts collectively shape the daily life and future trajectory of the National Capital Territory.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 08:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).