New Delhi, Oct 8: Two men who tried to uproot a private bank ATM in a bid to get funds for their addictions, been arrested, Delhi Police said on Friday.

According to the police, the Manager of the Axis Bank Lajpat Nagar branch had filed a complaint that on the intervening night of October 5-6, two persons had tried to break the ATM.

Police set up a team, which "immediately swung into action and analyzed the CCTV footage. Through CCTV footage, the team found itself able to recognise both the offenders," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, Esha Pandey said. Maharashtra Shocker: 33-Year-Man Arrested in Pune for Duping People, Stealing Their ATM Cards.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of the accused persons near the Ring Road, the team carried out a raid and apprehended both the accused with the help of their photographs obtained from the CCTV footage.

The two were identified as Rohit Chauhan, of UP's Kasganj, and Pawan Kumar, of Ghaziabad.

On sustained interrogation, both the accused persons disclosed they were addicted to alcohol and drugs and used to work in a private company on a temporary basis but could not earn enough to meet their requirements.

The police have seized an iron rod and a screwdriver and registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2021 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).