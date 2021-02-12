Mumbai, February 12: A 33-year-old man accused of cheating people at the ATM machines on account of helping them and stealing ATM cards have been arrested from Pune's Sangvi area on Friday. The police reportedly recovered assets worth Rs 50,000 and around 27 ATM cards from the accused identified as Anup Shivnarayan Pazare, a native of Nagpur. Maharashtra Shocker: Pune Man Cheats People by Promising to Solve Their Problems through 'Black Magic', Arrested.

This comes after a carpenter filed a compliant with the police that a man took his ATM pin on account of helping him withdraw the money and replaced it with a duplicate card. The accused also withdrew Rs 74,760 from the complainant's bank. Following which the police lodged an investigation and arrested Pazare. Pune: Two Youngsters, Wanted in An Attempt to Murder Case, Arrested for Bursting Firecrackers Outside Yerwada Jail.

As per report, Anup Shivnarayan Pazare confessed to the charges against him of duping people at various ATM machines on account of helping them, during the police interrogation. The accused has been booked for seven similar offences at different parts of Telangana and Maharashtra, police told the Indian Express.

