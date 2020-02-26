Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal’s Family Protests in Rajasthan Demanding Martyr Status for Him, Locals Block Road Leading to His Village in Sadeensar

Ratan Lal's family demands martyr status (Photo Credits: ANI)

Sikar, February 26: Family members of Rattan Lal, the Head constable of Delhi Police who lost his life in the clashes in Northeast Delhi, held protests in Rajasthan on Wednesday. The family members and the locals blocked the road leading to Lal's village and demanded a martyr status for the 42-year-old Delhi Police constable. Lal was killed on Monday in violent clashes in Northeast Delhi. According to reports, the family members said that Lal will not be cremated till the time he is given the status of a martyr.

Lal, a head constable attached to the office of the ACP Gokalpuri, died after he sustained injuries during stone-pelting at Chand Bagh. He is survived by his wife and three children- two daughters, Sidhi (12), and Kanak (10), and son Ram (7). Locals of Lal's Tihawali village in Sikar mourned his death and demanded a matryr status for him as he died while trying to control violence involving pro and anti-CAA groups in north-east Delhi. Death Toll in Delhi Violence Climbs to 18.

Take a look at the Tweets:

Sikar: Locals along with family members of Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal (who lost his life in violence in North East Delhi) protest at his native place Sadeensar, demanding martyr status for him. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/pdk614yREp — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday visited Lal's residence in Delhi and expressed condolences to the grieving family. On Monday, Lal lost his life in the clashes as violence rocked Northeast Delhi. His autopsy report revealed that he died of gunshot injuries. According to a report by The Wire, Police said as per the autopsy report, Lal took a bullet to his left shoulder and it was recovered during the procedure from his right shoulder.