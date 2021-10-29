New Delhi, October 29: The Delhi Assembly's Committee on Peace and Harmony on Friday summoned representatives from Facebook India to testify on November 2 over the February 2020 riots in the national capital.

In a letter, the Committee said that it will focus on the social media giant's role in curbing false and malicious messages that could cause disharmony in society. "Since Facebook has lakhs of users in the NCT of Delhi, the Committee has decided to hear the views of representative(s) of Facebook India."

The Committee was constituted after the Northeast Delhi riots took place between anti and pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters. The time of the mayhem coincided with former US President Donald Trump's maiden trip to India. The letter further said that various persons including journalists, former bureaucrats, and community leaders have appeared before the Committee to offer their evidence and suggestions.

"The Committee has observed and is of the opinion that social media has a very important role in curbing the spread of false, provocative and malicious messages, which can fan the violence and disharmony. Facebook Crisis: New Whistleblower Alleges Social Media Giant Put Profits Over Combating Hate Speech, Misinformation.

The Committee has asked Facebook India to send a competent senior representative(s), who are well conversant with the issue but at the same time asked the social media company to restrict the number of representatives to a minimum due to the Covid-19 situation. "The failure to send a representative will lead to the initiation of proceedings for breach of privilege/contempt of the Assembly," the letter added. Over 50 people had died in these riots, one-third of which belonged to a minority community. Several viral posts over social media, mainly Facebook, added fuel to the fire.

