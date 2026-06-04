Delhi Rains: Strong Winds, Rainfall Lash Capital As IMD Issues Yellow Alert (Watch Videos)

Strong winds and widespread rainfall swept across Delhi-NCR on Thursday, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat and causing a sudden drop in temperatures across the region.

Dark clouds covered the skies during the afternoon as several parts of the national capital witnessed light to moderate showers accompanied by gusty winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning residents of thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds over the next 24 hours. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 04 June 2026: Clear Skies and Heat with Evening Shower Chances.

Delhi Rains Bring Relief From Heat

#WATCH | Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi NCR. IMD has issued a 'yellow alert' in the National Capital for today and tomorrow, that is 4th and 5th June. Visuals from Malviya Nagar. pic.twitter.com/TBQr2gEH95 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2026

#WATCH | Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi NCR. IMD has issued a 'yellow alert' in the National Capital for today and tomorrow, that is 4th and 5th June. Visuals from Saket. pic.twitter.com/Mxakn8nh7y — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2026

According to the IMD, wind speeds of 40-50 kmph are expected across Delhi, while isolated areas could experience gusts reaching up to 60-70 kmph during intense weather activity. Some locations may also witness brief hailstorms.

The rain brought welcome respite to Delhiites who had been enduring hot and humid conditions over the past several days. The maximum temperature remained around 38-39 degrees Celsius, staying below the 40-degree mark due to cloud cover and rainfall.

Weather experts said the change is linked to active pre-monsoon systems and moisture-laden winds affecting northern India. These conditions are likely to keep temperatures in check and prevent severe heatwave conditions in the immediate future.

The IMD has forecast intermittent rainfall and cloudy skies through Friday, with weather activity likely to continue into the weekend. Residents have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms and avoid taking shelter under trees or weak structures during periods of strong winds.

With more showers expected, Delhi is set to enjoy a cooler and more comfortable start to June.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).