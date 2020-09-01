New Delhi, September 1: Delhi on Tuesday witnessed a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. Delhi reported almost 1,000 coronavirus cases more as compared to Monday. On Tuesday, 2,312 people have been diagnosed with the deadly virus. A total of COVID-19 cases in Delhi crossed 1.77-mark. Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll reached 4,462 after 18 people succumbed to the deadly virus. India's COVID-19 Tally Nears 37 Lakh Mark With Around 70,000 New Coronavirus Cases And 819 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

According to the Delhi Health Ministry, 1,050 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours. Till now, 1,56,728 people have recovered from the disease in Delhi. Currently, there are 15, 870 active cases in the national capital. According to reports, around 24,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours. At present, there are over 840 containment zone in Delhi. The recovery rate in the national capital is around 89 percent.

Till date, Delhi had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 COVID-19 cases on June 23. On July 1 and July 2, the city had recorded 2,442 and 2,373 cases respectively. On July 3-4, the single-day spikes were over 2,500. It had dipped to 2,244 on July 5, according to official figures. After that COVID-19 cases started to decline in the national capital. Delhi Records Highest Daily Spike in COVID-19 Cases in Nearly 2 Months; Death Toll 4,462.

In August, the actives cases in Delhi also dropped below 5,000-mark. There were concerns about second waves of COVID-19 in Delhi. On August 30, the national capital territory recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,024 COVID-19 cases for the month of August.

Of the top six worst COVID-hit states, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have peaked out while Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are not yet seeing a downward curve. The top 20 districts constitute 39 per cent of total cases led by Delhi. The other districts with heavy COVID-19 caseload, includes Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Thane, Bengaluru Urban, East Godavari and Hyderabad.

India's Covid-19 tally is now the third-largest in the world. While there is an uptick in trajectories of India and Spain, the US and Brazil seem to have peaked out, as per the tracker. India's recovery rate has been steady while the death rate is moderating. India's deaths-to-positives ratio moderated to 1.79 per cent versus 1.86 per cent last week.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2020 07:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).