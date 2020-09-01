New Delhi, September 1: India's COVID-19 tally neared 37 lakh mark on Tuesday with around 70,000 new cases in the past 24 hours. The coronavirus cases in the country increased to 36,91,167 including 7,85,996 active cases. The number of discharged, migrated and recovered patients improved to 28,39,883. The death toll mounted to 65,288, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare numbers.

Andhra Pradesh has become the second state after Maharashtra to have more than one lakh active coronavirus cases, the latest data showed. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in India. Announcing guidelines for Unlock 4.0, Maharashtra government said the Metro rail services and schools, colleges and other educational institutions will continue to be closed. However, it allowed hotels and lodges to operate with 100 percent capacity. Unlock 4: West Bengal Govt Imposes Biweekly Lockdown on September 7, 11 and 12 Despite Centre's Directive.

India Witnesses Single-Day Spike of 69,921 New Cases in Past 24 hours:

Single-day spike of 69,921 new positive cases & 819 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.#COVID19 case tally in the country stands at 36,91,167 including 7,85,996 active cases, 28,39,883 cured/discharged/migrated & 65,288 deaths: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/uQYh0ViARW — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

India remains the third worst-hit nation after the US and Brazil. Worldwide there are 25,376,442 million coronavirus cases and 850,069 confirmed deaths, according to world meter.

Guidelines under Unlock 4 which will come into effect from today amid the rising coronavirus numbers. Under the new guidelines, metro rail services can resume in a graded manner from September 7 while public gatherings - political, social, religious - will be allowed with crowds of not more than 100 people. The objective behind Unlock 4 is to reopen more economic activities outside containment zones.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2020 09:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).