New Delhi, March 11: A 22-year-old specially-abled woman was sexually assaulted by her neighbour in Delhi's Maujpur area, an official said on Saturday, adding that the accused has been apprehended from Lucknow with the help of Uttar Pradesh Police. The accused has been identified as Saddam Hussain (30), a resident of Gopalganj district in Bihar.

Joy Tirkey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), said that at 8:42 p.m. on Thursday, a PCR call was received at the Jafrabad police station, informing that a woman has been raped in Maujpur following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

"Medical examination of the woman, who was found to be specially-abled, confirmed sexual assault. In her statement, the victim stated that she stays with her parents on the first-floor of a rented accommodation in Maujpur. Her father drives an e-rickshaw while her mother works in a packaging firm in Gandhi Nagar," the DCP said. According to her, Saddam used to stay in a room on the same floor.

"On Thursday, the woman was alone in the house when Saddam called her to his room on some pretext and raped her. When her mother returned in the evening, she narrated the entire incident to her," Tirkey said. Saddam had fled from the area after committing the crime. Delhi Shocker: Eight, Including Seven Minors Arrested After Man Stabbed to Death in Samaypur Badli Area.

"During investigation, it emerged that Saddam was a native of Bihar and worked as daily wage labourer. The police found out that Saddam had boarded a bus from Anand Vihar ISBT to Gopalganj. However, he was nabbed from lucknow with the help of UP police before he could reach Gopalganj," the DCP said.

