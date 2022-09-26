New Delhi, September 26: A man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman at her residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli area, an official said on Monday. The accused, identified as Harjeet Yadav, a resident of Khanpur in the national capital, reportedly belongs to a political party. The police, however, were tight-lipped on divulging any details.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said a PCR call was received at Mehrauli police station on September 25 after which the police reached the spot and took the victim and the accused man to the police station. Delhi HC Grants Bail To Rape Accused, Says ‘Person Having Consensual Physical Relationship Not Required to Judicially Scrutinse Other Person’s DOB’.

"The victim stated that she was in contact with the accused for the past one and half month and on September 25 the accused Harjeet Yadav came to her flat under the influence of alcohol and committed rape upon her and also had oral sex," the DCP said.

According to the official, the victim, soon after his objectionable act, locked the accused in a room and dialled 112. Accordingly, based on the victim's statement, the police registered an FIR under section 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused.

