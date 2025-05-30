Delhi, May 30: Delhi Police have arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly blackmailing, cyberstalking, and sexually exploiting a woman over a span of three years. The accused, Himanshu Arora, a Delhi University graduate, is married and has a 12-year-old daughter.

According to a report published by India Today, Arora befriended the victim on Instagram, where a digital friendship gradually turned into an exploitative relationship. Under sustained psychological pressure, the woman was coerced into sharing private photos and videos. Delhi Shocker: 21-Year-Old Man Held for Creating Fake Social Media Account to Defame Ex-Girlfriend.

Police said Arora used the intimate content to create at least nine fake Instagram profiles, from which he sent sexually explicit messages, threats, and extortion demands. The harassment extended beyond social media, with the victim receiving abusive messages and emails via Gmail.

Arora also forced the woman into live video calls on Instagram and Google Meet to intimidate her. He demanded INR 1 lakh and issued threats of acid attack, kidnapping, and harm to her family if she did not comply. Delhi Shocker: 34-Year-Old Woman Alleges Torture by Husband, Triple Talaq; FIR Registered.

In a further act of intimidation, the accused fabricated legal documents falsely claiming the woman was named in FIRs and even implicated in a murder case.

The victim approached authorities after the threats escalated. Arora was tracked and arrested following a detailed cybercrime investigation. He is currently in police custody as further inquiries continue.

