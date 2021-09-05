New Delhi, September 5: A murder case has come to light from Delhi where a man was stabbed to death by two men with whom he was travelling in an e-rickshaw. Reports inform that the 26-year-old man was murdered on Friday in Mohan Garden. According to a report by TOI, the deceased had objected to their behaviour and had asked them not to talk loudly which angered them and led to the murder of the 26-year-old victim. The TOI report states that one of the accused was nabbed at the spot by a watchman, while the other was arrested later by the cops.

The two accused men have been identified as 21-year-old Lav Kumar, a resident of west Delhi’s Mohan Garden, and 23-year-old Deepak alias Hritik, from Punjab’s Faridkot district. The incident came to light after Police received a call around 11.30 pm about the murder. Soon after, a team reached the spot and found a man bleeding on the road following which he was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Delhi Shocker: Transperson Killed Over Financial Dispute; Two Arrested.

The deceased was identified as Dalip, a resident of Roorkee in Uttarakhand. The report informs that at the time of the incident, Dalip, who worked as a salesman in Dwarka, had boarded the vehicle after work to reach Mohan Garden area where he lived with his aunt. Delhi: 72-Year-Old Woman Murdered in Dwarka by Couple Over Loan; Accused Dump Body in Najafgarh Canal, Arrested.

The report informs that during interrogation, the accused told the cops that the trio had an argument after which the Dalip repeatedly asked them not to make loud noises and behave properly. The duo thrashed Dalip brutally and later, one of them then took a knife and stabbed him. Soon as the victim collapsed, the two men tried to flee the spot, but one of them was caught by the watchman.

