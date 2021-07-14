New Delhi, July 14: A 72-year-old woman was killed in Delhi’s Dwarka by a couple over a loan. The accused later dumped the body at the Najafgarh canal. The incident took place on July 7 when she was alone at her home. The accused reportedly borrowed money from the woman and were unable to loan back. The victim has been identified as Kavita. The accused were arrested. Delhi Crime: Woman Murders Husband Along With Her Lover, Throws Him Down the Lift Shaft After Making Him Drink 12 Pegs of Whiskey.

The victim lived with her son and his wife. According to a report published in The Times of India, at the time of the incident, they were out of town. The elderly woman was reportedly missing since July 7. After receiving a complaint, the police started an investigation. The police, during the investigation, found out that the couple living in the neighbourhood was also missing. Some reports also claimed that the accused chopped woman's body into pieces. Delhi Murder: 3 Minors Kill Man Over Rs 700 During Robbery Attempt, Arrested.

The accused have been identified as Anil Arya and his wife Tanu. Anil is an event manager. The accused had borrowed a sum of Rs one lakh from the victim during the COVID-19 pandemic. When the woman started asking about her money, the couple hatched a plan to kill her. She even threatened to lodge a complaint against the couple. Delhi Crime: 46-Year-Old Man Killed, Body Packed in Suitcase & Thrown Off Running Rajdhani Express in Gujarat.

According to the report, the accused went to the woman’s house in Mohan Garden locality on the pretext of returning her money. They strangulated her to death. They stuffed her body in a bag and put the bag in the boot of their car. They dumped the body in the Najafgarh canal. The couple was were arrested, and the body was recovered from the canal. The accused were booked for murder, abduction, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence. The body of the victim will be handed over to her family after the autopsy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2021 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).