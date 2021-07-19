New Delhi, July 19: In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old transperson was murdered over an alleged financial dispute at New Seemapuri in Delhi, as per reports. The police on Sunday arrested two men, of whom one is a contract killer, for the same. The incident came to light on July 15. The prime suspect in the murder case, identified as Farid, who reportedly offered Rs 2 Lakh to the murderers for killing the transperson identified as Shafiq, is reportedly still on run.Delhi: 72-Year-Old Woman Murdered in Dwarka by Couple Over Loan; Accused Dump Body in Najafgarh Canal, Arrested.

The police started the investigation and found out that on late night of July 14 two unidentified men went inside the deceased's home and came out only during early hours of July 15. According to a report by Hindustan Times, R Sathiyasundaram DCP, Shahdara said that the deceased was smothered with a pillow, his neck injected with poisonous substance and was strangled with a towel by the two accused. Delhi: Man Murders 42-Year-Old Woman By Sliting Her Throat in Dwarka; Arrested.

As per report, Farid had borrowed a sum of Rs 10 lakh from Shafiq and was not returning the money despite the latter's remainders and hatched a plan to kill Shafiq for the same. R Sathiyasundaram DCP, Shahdara told the Hindustan Times, “For this, he roped in his brother, Rashid, who arranged two contracta killers, Naushad and Yogender from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh. The killers were promised Rs 2 lakh,”

In an other case of murder due to financial dispute, a 72-year-old woman was reportedly killed in Delhi earlier this week by a couple. As per report, the accused had borrowed a sum of Rs 1 lakh from the deceased and when she asked to return it, the couple hatched a plan and strangled the woman to death. Following which they dumped her body in the Najafgarh canal. Both the accused have been arrested by the police.

