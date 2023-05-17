New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): A fire broke out in a slum area near Shastri Park in Delhi on Wednesday after an explosion of several LPG cylinders.

According to Delhi Police, no casualties were reported in the incident which was caused due to multiple LPG cylinder explosions.

"We got information about a fire in a slum area near Shastri Park at around 12 PM. Fire tenders reached the spot on time. The fire was caused due to multiple LPG cylinder explosions," Additional Deputy Commissioner Police, Northeast Sandhya Swamy told ANI.

ADCP further said that the police found five LPG cylinders on the spot and people were rescued safely.

"We found five LPG cylinders on the spot. No casualties were reported. Police rescued the people safely", ADCP said.

Earlier in April this year, two buildings collapsed due to an LPG cylinder blast at Delhi's Nangloi road leaving several persons injured.

In the first incident, a two-storey building caved in, leaving a total of seven persons injured. In the other incident, a single-storey building went down, leaving two persons injured.

All nine persons were rescued with the help of locals and firefighters and were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital at Mangolpuri in Delhi.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory Division (FSL) team was called to survey the scene but they could not collect samples because of the hazardous state of the buildings. (ANI)

