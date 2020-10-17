New Delhi, October 17: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that Delhi Sports University will make India proud in the world of sports. Sisodia said that it is the dream and vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide world-class facilities and training to our youth for advancing in the field of sports. Sisodia said, “If we do this, then our sports talents will leave no stone unturned to bring in more medals in international sporting events like Olympics.”

Delhi Cabinet Approves Setting Up of 'Sports University', Says Arvind Kejriwal. Sisodia inspected the proposed site in Mundka village for Delhi Sports University today. Mundka's AAP MLA Dharampal Lakra and Sisodia discussed the details of the area with officials.

During the visit, Sisodia said that the Delhi Government passed the Delhi Sports University Bill last year in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. He further added that the work for the university had been disrupted due to the ongoing pandemic. “But now we want to pick up the pace of work as it is our dream to provide world-class opportunities to our children and youth in the field of education and sports,” said Sisodia.

Sisodia said that it is the Delhi Government’s endeavour to ensure that the level of training and facilities at Delhi Sports University will be cutting-edge and so advanced that the best of best sports talents can come to train themselves in Delhi. He said, “Once this dream comes true, no world power will stop India from bringing in record-breaking gold medals in international sports competitions and events.”

Sisodia said that the objective of Delhi Sports University is to promote world-class training, research and academics in the field of sports as well as health and exercise.

“It is our aim to provide multidisciplinary teaching and training in sports to ensure sports professionals are better prepared for a wide-range of employment opportunities. This university will also promote public health through sports in academia and make it more accessible to the public.”