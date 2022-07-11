New Delhi, July 11: An 18-year-old man was shot dead by a security guard while he was trying to steal iron rods from a construction site of Delhi-Meerut RRTS project, an official said on Monday.
The deceased, identified as Ashish, was previously involved in an NDPS case registered at the Farshbazar police station.
Furnishing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police R Sathiyasundaram said an information was received from Hedgewar Hospital regarding admission of deceased Ashish by his mother at 9.51 pm on Sunday.
The police immediately rushed to the hospital where they found eyewitness Kunal alias Kalu of the incident in which Ashish was killed.
In a statement to the police, Kunal stated that he alongwith his friend Ashish with intention to steal iron rod from CBD ground (where Delhi meerut RRTS Project work is going on), near Park Plaza Hotel were cutting a tin shade.
"A security guard at the site fired at Ashish and he was shifted to Hedgewar Hospital, where he was declared "brought dead" by the concerned doctor," the DCP said.
The police have registered a case under section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused security guard.
