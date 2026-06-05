Delhi University Assistant Professor Found Murdered Inside Her House in Vasundhara Enclave (Watch Video)

A Delhi University assistant professor was found murdered in her apartment in East Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave on Thursday, prompting a major police investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. The victim, identified as Devosmita Paul, lived alone in the flat and was discovered after family members grew concerned when she stopped responding to calls, as reported by TOI. According to police, a PCR call was received around 2:35 pm from the victim's sister, who reported that Devosmita Paul had been found dead inside her apartment. The sister told investigators that repeated phone calls to the professor had gone unanswered since the morning.

When she arrived at the residence, she found the apartment locked from the outside. Suspecting something was wrong, she broke open the lock and entered the flat, where she discovered her sister's body and immediately informed the police. Delhi Shocker: Wife Sedates Husband With Sleeping Pills, Lover Electrocutes Him to Death.

DU Assistant Professor Devosmita Paul Murdered in East Delhi

Delhi: A Delhi University assistant professor, Debosmita Paul, was allegedly murdered in Satyam Enclave, East Delhi. She was found dead after being struck on the head with a heavy object. She was living separately from her husband, who resides in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/t9eaW7MmWJ — IANS (@ians_india) June 4, 2026

Police said initial findings indicate that the death was a case of homicide. Investigators found signs of a violent attack, with reports suggesting the victim suffered a serious head injury caused by a heavy object. Authorities are also examining other injuries found on the body as part of the investigation.

Crime scene investigators and forensic experts examined the apartment, collecting evidence and samples for further analysis. The scene was photographed and documented as part of the probe.

Multiple Teams Formed to Track Suspect

Delhi Police have registered a murder case and formed multiple teams to identify and apprehend those responsible. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the area, examining the victim's recent movements and contacts, and exploring all possible motives behind the killing. Media reports citing police sources said investigators suspect the attacker may have been known to the victim, although officials have not publicly confirmed any suspects or motive.

Devosmita Paul served as an assistant professor at Shivaji College, a constituent college of Delhi University. News of her death has shocked colleagues, students and members of the academic community.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and authorities said the final cause of death will be determined after the autopsy report is received. The investigation remains ongoing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 08:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).