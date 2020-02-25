Delhi Violence: 5 Dead, 105 Injured in Clashes Between Pro & Anti-CAA Groups; Amit Shah Holds Meeting With Senior Police Personnel on Law & Order Situation in National Capital

Vehicles set ablaze in the clashes which erupted on February 24 | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Delhi, February 25: A total of five people including four civilians and one police constable lost their lives and 105 got injured on Monday in the violent clash that took place in the national capital. According to an ANI tweet, Shahrukh, the man in a red t-shirt who opened fire at police during violence in North East Delhi on Monday has been detained. A meeting was held by Home Minister Amit Shah late last night with senior Delhi Police officers and top Home Ministry officials on the law and order situation in Delhi.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal called an urgent meeting, at his residence, of MLAs and officials of the violence-hit areas on Monday. As per Delhi police on Monday, ten cops were also injured in the violent clashes between the pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups in North East Delhi. Soon after the violence erupted, the holiday was declared for today in all private and government schools in Delhi's North-East district after fresh clashes between the pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups. Delhi Violence: Holiday Declared in Schools For Tomorrow in North East District, CBSE Board Exams To Go As Per Time Table.



Commissioner of Police held a meeting at Seelampur DCP Office last night. According to an ANI update, the situation continues to remain very tense. "We are continuously receiving calls related to incidents of violence from North East Delhi." On Monday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the Education portfolio sought postponement of CBSE board examination in Delhi's North-East district in view of the violence.