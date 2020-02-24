Delhi Violence: Holiday Declared in Schools For Tomorrow in North East District, CBSE Board Exams To Go As Per Time Table

Manish Sisodia (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 24: A holiday has been declared for tomorrow (February 25) in all private and government schools in Delhi's North-East district after fresh clashes between the pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the Education portfolio, also sought postponement of CBSE board examination in Delhi's North-East district in view of the violence. However, there are no centres in North-East district for CBSE exams scheduled for tomorrow. Delhi Violence: Man Seen in Video Aiming Gun at Cop, Opening Fire During Pro, Anti-CAA Protesters' Clash in Jaffrabad.

"All government and private schools will remain shut tomorrow in violence-affected North East district of Delhi," Manish Sisodia said in a tweet. He further said that he had spoken to Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and asked him to postpone CBSE board examination, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, in Delhi's North-East district. Violence erupted following clashes between pro- and anti-CAA groups on Monday. Delhi Violence: One Civilian Succumbs to Injuries After Policeman Killed in Pro, Anti-CAA Protesters' Clash.

The Central Board of Secondary Education later clarified that there are no exam centres in North East district for exams scheduled for tomorrow. "It is informed that as per schedule tomorrow there are exams only for class XII in four vocational subjects in 18 centres in the Western part of Delhi. There are no centres in the North-East part of Delhi for exams scheduled tomorrow," CBSE PRO Rama Sharma told ANI.

Areas such as Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur witnessed arson and stone-pelting amid reports of houses being burnt and petrol pump being set afire. The violence caused the death of at least one police officer, head constable Ratan Lal, and left another, a Deputy Commissioner, injured in Gokulpuri. A civilian was also killed in the clashes.

Eight companies of the CRPF have been deployed in violence-hit areas, including Maujpur and Jaffrabad, following the clashes. Union Home Minister Amit Shah called an urgent meeting of top officials of Delhi over the violence. Union Home Secretary AK Bhalla said that the agencies are keeping a close watch on the situation and the necessary arrangements have been done to restore peace in the area.