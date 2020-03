Wall of Model Eye Hospital collapses (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 9: In a tragic incident, a wall of Model Eye Hospital in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar collapsed on Monday, killing at least two people. Another person was injured in the wall collapse.

Visuals from the spot showed debris and bricks spread everywhere inside Model Eye Hospital. The area where the wall collapsed was sealed by the police.

It remains to be seen what caused the wall collapse. The identities of the two deceased were not immediately known.