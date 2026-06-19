Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 19 June 2026: Clear Skies Expected with a High of 33°C

Delhi residents can look forward to a largely clear and pleasant day as the national capital braces for Friday, June 19, 2026. The Delhi weather forecast indicates comfortable conditions with a daytime high temperature settling around 33°C. While the mercury will climb, the perceived temperature, or 'feels like' temperature, is expected to reach approximately 35°C, suggesting a warm but manageable day. Humidity levels are forecast to be at a moderate 45%, contributing to the overall comfort.

Current Weather in Delhi, Delhi — Friday, 19 June 2026 Temperature 33°C Feels Like 35°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 45% Wind Speed 8 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Delhi — Friday, 19 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 32°C Clear sky 2% 8 km/h 02:00 31°C Clear sky 2% 5 km/h 04:00 30°C Clear sky 1% 5 km/h 06:00 30°C Clear sky 0% 6 km/h 08:00 34°C Clear sky 0% 6 km/h 10:00 37°C Clear sky 1% 8 km/h 12:00 39°C Clear sky 5% 11 km/h 14:00 39°C Clear sky 12% 12 km/h

Delhi, Delhi Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The morning hours will begin with a cooler start, with temperatures around 30°C in the early dawn, gradually climbing as the sun rises. By 8:00 AM, the Delhi temperature is projected to be around 34°C. The Delhi weather update shows a steady increase through the morning, with temperatures reaching a peak of 39°C around noon and into the early afternoon. Despite the clear sky conditions prevailing throughout the day, there is a minimal chance of rain, hovering between 0% and 5% in the early hours and slightly increasing to 12% by the mid-afternoon. Wind speeds will remain light, averaging around 8 km/h, offering a gentle breeze.

As the day progresses, the Delhi weather is expected to remain consistent with the clear sky and warm temperatures. The slight uptick in temperature towards the afternoon, peaking at 39°C, will require residents to stay mindful of sun exposure. The low humidity, however, should prevent excessively stifling conditions. Commuters can expect smooth travel with minimal disruptions, though staying hydrated will be paramount for those spending extended periods outdoors.

Residents are advised to dress in light, breathable fabrics to cope with the 33°C daytime temperature. Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water is crucial, especially during the afternoon when the temperature is at its highest. While the chance of rain is low, carrying a light umbrella or raincoat might offer peace of mind for the later hours, though it is unlikely to be necessary. The overall Delhi weather forecast for today suggests a day conducive to outdoor activities, provided precautions against the sun are taken.

This forecast update for Delhi weather today, Friday, June 19, 2026, highlights a day of predominantly clear skies and warm temperatures. The high of 33°C, with a feels-like temperature of 35°C and humidity at 45%, paints a picture of a typical summer day in the capital. The minimal chance of precipitation and gentle wind speeds further contribute to a predictable weather pattern for Delhi residents.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 12:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).