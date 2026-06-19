Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 19 June 2026: Clear Skies With a High of 33°C and Morning Drizzle

Mumbai residents can expect a predominantly clear sky on Friday, 19 June 2026, though the day will begin with a gentle, lingering drizzle that is expected to dissipate by mid-morning. The Mumbai weather forecast indicates a comfortable yet warm day, with the temperature hovering around a peak of 30°C. However, the humidity level, predicted at 67%, will make it feel warmer, with a 'feels like' temperature reaching up to 34°C.

Current Weather in Mumbai, Maharashtra — Friday, 19 June 2026 Temperature 30°C Feels Like 34°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 67% Wind Speed 10 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Mumbai — Friday, 19 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 30°C Clear sky 19% 10 km/h 02:00 29°C Light drizzle 20% 10 km/h 04:00 29°C Light drizzle 28% 9 km/h 06:00 29°C Light drizzle 29% 8 km/h 08:00 30°C Light drizzle 22% 11 km/h 10:00 32°C Clear sky 16% 14 km/h 12:00 33°C Clear sky 13% 16 km/h 14:00 33°C Clear sky 12% 17 km/h

Mumbai, Maharashtra Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The early hours of Friday will see temperatures around 29°C, accompanied by light drizzle and a low chance of rain, generally between 19% and 29%. As the sun climbs higher, conditions will transition towards clearer skies. By 10:00 AM, the temperature will begin to rise, reaching 32°C, with rain chances dropping to around 16%. The afternoon is forecast to remain clear and warm, with temperatures peaking at 33°C between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM, and the wind picking up slightly to around 16-17 km/h. This Mumbai weather update suggests a typical monsoon-edge day, offering relief from heavy downpours but maintaining a tropical feel.

For those venturing out in Mumbai today, preparedness is key. The morning drizzle might necessitate carrying a light umbrella or raincoat, especially during the commute. As the day progresses and temperatures climb, lighter clothing will be advisable. Staying hydrated will be crucial to combat the heat and humidity, which will make the 30°C temperature feel more intense. While the rain chances are low for most of the day after the initial hours, the monsoon season always carries the possibility of unexpected showers, so staying informed about the latest Mumbai weather update is always recommended.

This forecast for Mumbai temperature and conditions on Friday, 19 June 2026, highlights a day that balances pleasant sunshine with the lingering humidity characteristic of the season. The gradual clearing of skies and the moderate wind speed are favourable for outdoor activities once the morning humidity and drizzle subside. Residents should remain mindful of the 'feels like' temperature, which will likely be higher than the actual mercury reading, and plan their day accordingly. The relatively low wind speed suggests that any afternoon warmth will not be significantly abated by breezy conditions.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 12:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).