Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 11 June 2026: Expect Warm and Clear Conditions with High of 36°C

Delhi residents can expect a predominantly clear and warm day on Thursday, 11 June 2026, with the mercury set to climb to a high of 36°C. While the skies are predicted to remain clear for most of the day, a slight chance of light drizzle is forecasted for the afternoon, particularly around 2 PM. The 'feels like' temperature is expected to be a few degrees higher, reaching up to 39°C, indicating a significant heat impact despite the relatively low humidity of 40% and gentle breeze of around 3 km/h.

Current Weather in Delhi, Delhi — Thursday, 11 June 2026 Temperature 36°C Feels Like 39°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 40% Wind Speed 3 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Delhi — Thursday, 11 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 35°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 02:00 34°C Clear sky 2% 3 km/h 04:00 32°C Clear sky 4% 6 km/h 06:00 31°C Clear sky 8% 11 km/h 08:00 33°C Clear sky 12% 13 km/h 10:00 36°C Clear sky 13% 15 km/h 12:00 38°C Clear sky 15% 12 km/h 14:00 39°C Light drizzle 20% 13 km/h

Delhi, Delhi Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

Recent weather patterns in the National Capital Region have been dynamic, with reports of intense dust storms and high winds occurring in the last 48 hours. While today's forecast suggests clear conditions, the possibility of lingering atmospheric disturbances cannot be entirely ruled out. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had previously issued alerts for potential rain and thunderstorms for June 11-12, suggesting that while today's forecast leans towards clear skies, residents should remain aware of potential shifts.

Looking at the hourly outlook, the day will begin on a mild note with temperatures around 35°C in the early hours, gradually increasing as the sun rises. By 10 AM, the temperature will reach 36°C, and it is expected to peak around 2 PM, hitting 39°C before the potential for light drizzle emerges. Rain chances remain low throughout the day, hovering between 0% and a maximum of 20% during the afternoon hours, offering little respite from the heat but a slight possibility of a brief shower. Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 10 June 2026: Clear Skies and High Temperatures up to 43°C.

For those venturing out in Delhi today, it is advisable to dress in light, breathable cotton clothing to cope with the warm temperatures. Staying hydrated is paramount, so carry water bottles and consume plenty of fluids. Despite the clear skies for much of the day, the recent occurrences of dust storms and high winds suggest that unpredictable changes are possible. Commuters should stay updated on local traffic advisories, as any sudden weather shifts could impact travel conditions. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 10 June 2026: Expect Humid Conditions With a High of 30°C and Chances of Rain.

With major events like sports championships and summits taking place in the city, attendees are advised to be prepared for warm conditions. Sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses will be essential for outdoor activities. While the forecast points towards clear weather, a watchful eye on the sky is recommended, especially during the afternoon when a slight chance of drizzle exists, which could offer a fleeting break from the heat. The overall Delhi weather update for Thursday, 11 June 2026, points to a hot day with clear skies, punctuated by a mild possibility of a brief shower.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 12:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).