Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 10 June 2026: Clear Skies and High Temperatures up to 43°C

Delhi residents are set to experience a sweltering Wednesday, June 10, 2026, as the national capital braces for clear skies and soaring temperatures. The day's forecast indicates a high of 36°C, but this is expected to climb significantly throughout the day, with the 'feels like' temperature reaching up to 37°C and peaking potentially higher in the afternoon.

Current Weather in Delhi, Delhi — Wednesday, 10 June 2026 Temperature 36°C Feels Like 37°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 27% Wind Speed 5 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Delhi — Wednesday, 10 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 36°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h 02:00 34°C Clear sky 0% 12 km/h 04:00 33°C Clear sky 0% 9 km/h 06:00 33°C Partly cloudy 9% 9 km/h 08:00 35°C Clear sky 27% 12 km/h 10:00 39°C Clear sky 9% 10 km/h 12:00 41°C Clear sky 0% 11 km/h 14:00 43°C Clear sky 4% 13 km/h

Delhi, Delhi Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The morning hours will start relatively mild, with temperatures around 33-34°C in the early hours, accompanied by light winds. However, as the sun climbs higher, the Delhi temperature will begin its ascent. By 10:00 AM, the mercury is predicted to hit 39°C, and by midday, it will reach a scorching 41°C. The afternoon hours promise to be the hottest, with forecasts suggesting temperatures could touch 43°C around 2:00 PM, under predominantly clear sky conditions. Humidity levels are expected to remain low, hovering around 27%, which, while offering a slight reprieve from mugginess, will amplify the effect of the heat. Wind speeds will be gentle, averaging around 5-13 km/h, offering minimal cooling.

While the forecast predominantly points towards clear skies with negligible chances of rain, local reports from the past 48 hours have indicated dramatic weather shifts, including strong dusty winds and even dust storms that have temporarily brought down temperatures. Residents should remain aware that localized weather phenomena can occur unexpectedly. Despite the official forecast of clear skies, vigilance against sudden atmospheric changes is advisable. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 10 June 2026: Expect Humid Conditions With a High of 30°C and Chances of Rain.

For those venturing out, the Delhi weather update recommends light cotton clothing and staying hydrated is paramount. Given the intense heat, individuals should seek shade during the peak afternoon hours and limit strenuous outdoor activities. Sunscreen, hats, and water bottles are essential companions for the day. Commuters should also be prepared for the heat, especially if relying on public transport with less efficient cooling systems. The ongoing Indian Premier League matches in the city might see players and spectators facing challenging conditions due to the high temperatures and potentially dusty air, requiring ample water breaks and protective measures.

Looking at the hourly outlook, after a relatively cooler start, temperatures will steadily climb. The chance of rain remains very low throughout the day, with only a slight, 9% possibility noted around 6:00 AM, clearing up thereafter. The wind will pick up slightly in the early morning hours, reaching up to 12 km/h, before settling into a consistent breeze. The clear sky forecast suggests uninterrupted sunshine for most of the day, making it crucial for Delhiites to take necessary precautions against heatstroke and dehydration.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).