Delhi: Woman Alleges Food Poisoning at 5-Star Hotel on Barakhamba Road, FIR Registered

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New Delhi, January 26: Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR against a five-star luxury hotel located on Barakhamba Road after a 33-year-old woman alleged that she fell seriously ill after consuming food served by the hotel. The case has been filed under Section 286 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with negligent conduct involving poisonous substances.

According to police officials, a PCR call was received from the woman, who claimed that she experienced severe stomach pain and continuous vomiting soon after eating food ordered from the hotel. The woman, who had booked a stay at the hotel from January 20 to January 30, was residing in Room Number 1201 on the 12th floor at the time of the incident. Suspecting that her food may have been poisoned, she immediately sought police assistance and alleged that she was confined to her room while her condition worsened. Delhi Air Pollution: CAQM Revokes GRAP-IV Restrictions As Air Quality Improves Marginally in National Capital.

Following the call, police teams rushed to the hotel and shifted the woman to the government-run Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Hospital sources said her condition is stable. How a KYC Update Turned Into Fraud: Delhi Police Arrest 4 for WhatsApp-Based Scam Involving Malicious APK File Downloads.

The Delhi Police crime team later inspected the hotel room and seized 16 samples of leftover food and liquids. These samples have been sent for forensic examination to determine the presence of any toxic or poisonous substance.

Police officials said they are probing all possible angles, including food safety standards and hotel procedures. Further action will be taken based on the laboratory test reports.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 10:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).