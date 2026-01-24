New Delhi, January 24: Four people have been arrested by the Cyber Police Station of the South-West District, Delhi, after the busting of a major multi-state cyber fraud syndicate that targeted bank customers on the pretext of KYC updation. According to the Delhi Police, the organised gang was operating from Jharkhand, particularly areas near Jamtara, and parts of West Bengal. The arrested accused have been identified as Shiv Kumar Ravidas (22), Sanjay Ravidas (33), Dinesh Ravidas (29) and Shubham Kumar Barnwal (25).

Police said the accused posed as bank officials and contacted victims, creating a false sense of urgency regarding KYC updates. Victims were persuaded to install malicious APK files on their mobile phones, which enabled the fraudsters to gain unauthorised remote access to banking applications and sensitive financial data. Using this access, the accused allegedly availed fraudulent loans, transferred funds into mule accounts and withdrew money through ATMs, POS machines and other banking channels. KYC Update Scam in Thane: Techie’s Mobile Phone Hacked After Receiving Suspicious Link for Updating KYC, Cybercriminals Avail Loan Amounting INR 14.90 Lakh Without His Consent.

The case came to light following a complaint by a Sagarpur resident, who reported receiving calls and WhatsApp messages from unknown persons impersonating bank officials in December 2025. She later received alerts indicating that a loan of ₹8.33 lakh had been fraudulently processed on her Axis Bank credit card, followed by unauthorised debit transactions totalling ₹8.30 lakh. A case was subsequently registered, and an investigation was initiated.

A dedicated police team conducted technical surveillance and traced the accused to Dhanbad district in Jharkhand, where three of them were apprehended while actively targeting victims. The fourth accused was later arrested in the Hooghly district in West Bengal. Interrogation revealed that Shiv Kumar Ravidas procured malicious APK files and mule bank accounts, while Sanjay and Dinesh Ravidas handled victim calls and banking operations. Shubham Barnwal assisted in withdrawing cheated amounts from ATMs. Ladki Bahin Yojana e-KYC Error: Payments for 24 Lakh Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Halted Due to Confusing e-KYC Question, Govt To Deploy Anganwadi Workers for Physical Verification.

During the operation, police recovered 10 mobile phones, 13 SIM cards, clothing used during ATM withdrawals, malicious APK files, WhatsApp data, Excel sheets containing bank details, and other incriminating digital evidence.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)