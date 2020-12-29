New Delhi, December 29: Residents of Delhi breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday as the air quality improved slightly to 'poor' from 'very poor' category due to favourable wind speed. According to System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 280. Reports inform that the city's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 253 on Monday, 396 on Sunday, 337 on Saturday, 357 on Friday, 423 on Thursday, 433 on Wednesday and 418 on last Tuesday.

According to details by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), favourable wind speed, up to 15 kmph, helped in the dispersion of pollutants in the national capital. On Sunday, Delhi's air quality had entered the 'severe' category. Moreover, light rainfall in neighbouring areas increased moisture content in the air. An IMD official informed that water droplets suspended in the air and made pollutants heavier which do not get dispersed easily even with a moderate wind speed. Delhi Air Quality: Why Does Air Pollution Rises And Air Quality Start Dipping in National Capital During Winters?

If the AQI of a region is between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in the ''very poor'' category may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure while that in the ''severe'' category affects even healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

