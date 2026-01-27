Gurgaon, January 27: Residents of Gurgaon (Gurugram) woke up to a significant shift in weather today, January 27, as an active western disturbance brought scattered rainfall and a dip in temperatures across the Millennium City. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the region, citing a high probability of moderate rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph. This sudden wet spell follows one of the coldest Republic Days in recent years, intensifying the winter chill across Haryana.

Mid-Week Forecast: Rain and Cloudy Skies, Says IMD

According to the latest IMD bulletin, Gurgaon will remain under unsettled atmospheric conditions through Wednesday. Today, temperatures are expected to hover between a maximum of 21 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 8 degrees Celsius.

Intermittent spells of rain or thundershowers are forecast for both Tuesday, January 27 and Wednesday, January 28, which may lead to localised waterlogging and slower traffic during peak hours. By Thursday, January 29, the skies are expected to clear temporarily, leading to a slight rise in daytime temperatures, though early morning conditions will remain cold.

Weekend Outlook: A Secondary Disturbance

The brief reprieve mid-week will likely be followed by a fresh western disturbance starting Friday night. The IMD predicts:

Thursday & Friday (Jan 29-30): Mostly clear skies with maximum temperatures rising to 21 degrees Celsius.

Saturday & Sunday (Jan 31-Feb 1): Return of partly cloudy skies with a high chance of light rain and thunderstorms.

Temperature Trend: Minimum temperatures are expected to fluctuate between 6 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius, keeping nights and early mornings brisk.

Air Quality and Visibility

The ongoing rainfall has provided a much-needed boost to the region's air quality. While Gurgaon's Air Quality Index (AQI) hovered in the "poor" category earlier this week, the showers are expected to wash away suspended pollutants, likely shifting the AQI into the "moderate" range (150–200) by Wednesday. However, commuters are advised to be cautious of reduced visibility during early morning hours, as shallow to moderate fog is predicted to return once the rain subsides.

