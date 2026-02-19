New Delhi, February 19: The Delhi Transport Department has launched a strict enforcement drive against old vehicles in a major push to curb rising air pollution in the capital. Diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years will now be seized immediately if found on Delhi roads or parked in public spaces.

According to the department, these vehicles fall under the category of End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs). Officials have clarified that ELVs, especially those compliant with BS-III or older emission norms, will face strict legal action without prior notice to owners. Delhi Old Vehicle Policy: Government Will Make ‘All Out Efforts’ for Resolution of Overage Vehicle Ban Issue, Says CM Rekha Gupta.

No Notice, Direct Scrappage

Authorities have confirmed that once identified, overaged vehicles will be impounded on the spot and transported directly to authorised scrappage facilities. There will be no show-cause notice or individual communication issued beforehand.

The enforcement drive applies not only to vehicles in motion but also to those parked in markets, residential colonies, roadside areas and other public places. Officials have warned that occasional use will not provide any exemption. The vehicle’s age and emission classification alone determine its ELV status. SC Order on Old Vehicles: Supreme Court Says No Coercive Action Against Owners of Diesel, Petrol Vehicles Older Than 10, 15 Years in Delhi-NCR.

Why This Action Is Being Taken

Delhi continues to record some of the highest pollution levels in the country. Vehicular emissions remain one of the major contributors to deteriorating air quality. The government believes removing older, high-emission vehicles is essential to improve public health and environmental conditions.

How to Save Your End-of-Life Vehicle

Vehicle owners who wish to retain their ELVs have only one option. They must obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the transport department and transfer the vehicle outside Delhi or the National Capital Region, where rules may differ.

Without a valid NOC, ELVs cannot be legally moved out of Delhi and remain liable for seizure if found within city limits.

Key Points for Vehicle Owners

• Diesel vehicles older than 10 years will be seized

• Petrol vehicles older than 15 years will be seized

• Applies to both running and parked vehicles

• No prior notice before impoundment

• Direct transfer to authorised scrappage facilities

• NOC required for transfer outside NCR

Delhi residents are advised to check their vehicle registration age immediately and take necessary action to avoid sudden seizure and scrapping.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

