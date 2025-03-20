The German bank's move to downsize comes due to falling profits. Deutsche Bank also plans to close several of its branches.Germany's largest bank, Deutsche Bank, plans to cut around 2,000 jobs in its retail banking division this year, the group's chief executive, Christian Sewing, said at a conference in London on Wednesday.

Also Read | Digital Arrest Scam in Pune: Elderly Woman Loses INR 2.57 Crore As Fraudsters Pose As Nashik Police Keep Her Under 'Digital Arrest' for a Week in Erandwane; Case Registered.

The move to downsize comes amid falling profits and is part of the bank's broader strategy to reduce costs. The bank also plans to close several of its branches.

Also Read | 'Navroz Mubarak!': PM Narendra Modi Leads Nation in Extending Greetings on Parsi New Year 2025.

"Where we have to turn around the ship from a profitability point of view is clearly in the retail personal bank in Germany," Sewing said.

"We will take out almost another 2,000 people in the personal bank this year," Sewing added, referring to Deutsche Bank and its subsidiary Postbank.

Deutsche Bank already reduced its workforce by laying off 3,500 support staff last year in an effort to cut costs.

Sewing said the latest cuts are "already provisioned in terms of restructuring costs" in the company's 2024 books, "but are executed now."

The bank employs 90,000 people worldwide.

Deutsche Bank to trim branch network

A spokesperson for the bank confirmed that the decision to shut down branches was part of an earlier announced strategy. He added that no new savings programs are being introduced.

In September, Deutsche Bank announced the closure of 50 out of its 400 local branches this year and over 200 branches in Postbank.

The bank has gradually been incorporating digital banking services and intends to increase video and phone consultations for private customers.

The bank expects that the restructuring measures will improve its return on equity, targeting a figure of over 10% by 2025, up from 4.7% last year.

The bank's performance in 2024 remained below expectations, with a pre-tax profit of €5.3 billion ($5.8 billion) — 7% lower than the previous year.

Edited by: Louis Oelofse

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2025 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).