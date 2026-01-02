Dharamsala, January 2: The Himachal Pradesh Police have registered a case against a professor and three women students of a government college in Dharamsala following the death of a 19-year-old student, with allegations of ragging, physical assault and misconduct.

The deceased, Pallavi, was a second-year student at Government Degree College, Dharamsala. In his complaint, her father Vikram Kumar alleged that on September 18 last year, Pallavi was intimidated and physically assaulted by three fellow students - Harshita, Aakriti and Komolika. He also accused a professor, Ashok Kumar, of inappropriate behaviour during the same period.

According to the family, the alleged harassment left Pallavi mentally distressed, leading to a steady decline in her health. She underwent treatment at multiple hospitals before being referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana, where she died on December 26.

Police said an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institutions (Prohibition of Ragging) Act, 2009. Officials added that medical records and witness statements are being examined to determine any link between the allegations and the student’s death.

