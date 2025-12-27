A shocking incident from Navi Mumbai has gone viral after a Bajrang Dal activist was brutally assaulted by a mob over a controversial Christmas-related social media post. The victim, identified as Arjun Singh, a worker of the Bajrang Dal, was attacked inside his mobile shop by a group of 20–30 people. CCTV footage shows Singh sitting in his shop when a few men engaged him in conversation. Moments later, a large mob stormed in and began attacking him with fists, kicks, slippers, buckets, flower pots and even a plastic drum. Singh appeared confused and helpless as the assault continued for several minutes. After beating him, the attackers issued threats and fled. The attack was reportedly triggered by Singh’s social media status that read: “If you wish me Merry Christmas, I will hammer nails into your body.” Enraged locals allegedly retaliated after the post went viral. Police have registered a case at Rabale MIDC Police Station and launched a manhunt for the attackers. Raghav Chadha Meets Blinkit Delivery Partner Over Lunch After Gig Worker's 'INR 763 for 28 Deliveries' Video Goes Viral.

Bajrang Dal Worker Thrashed in Navi Mumbai

BREAKING: A mob of 20-30 persons assaulted Bajrang Dal worker Arjun Singh in his mobile shop in Thane, Maharashtra. The attack followed a controversial social media post by Singh regarding Christmas. Four persons initially entered the shop discussing a mobile issue. The mob… pic.twitter.com/d1ngByP3Ie — Treeni (@treeni) December 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

