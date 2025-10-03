Did Air Chief Marshall AP Singh Say IAF Is Ready To Fly Strikes Against Ladakh Protesters After 6 Months Grounded? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI-Generated Video Peddled by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts

Fact Check: Did Air Chief Marshall AP Singh Say IAF Is Ready To Fly Strikes Against Ladakh Protesters After 6 Months Grounded? (Photo Credits: X/@PIBFactCheck)

Mumbai, October 3: Amid the unrest in Ladakh following the violent protests that erupted in previous weeks, a video has gone viral on social media alleging that Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh confessed that the Indian Air Force (IAF) was ready to attack the Ladakh protesters to ensure climate activist Sonam Wangchuk remained in jail. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has refuted this claim.

In the video, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh can be seen addressing a press conference. "After remaining grounded for six months following the Pakistan attack, our Air Force is ready to fly and attack the Ladakh protesters so that Sonam Wangchuk remains in jail," Singh can be heard saying. Is India Planning To Ground Rafale Fighter Jets? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Peddled by Pakistani Propaganda YouTube Channel.

Deepfake Video of AP Singh Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Debunks It

🚨 Deepfake Video Alert 🚨 Pakistani Propaganda accounts are circulating a fake AI-generated video of Air Chief Marshal Amarpreet Singh, falsely showing him as saying: 'After remaining grounded for six months following the Pakistan attack, our Air Force is ready to fly and… pic.twitter.com/dZuvUOE4E7 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 3, 2025

Fact Check: Air Chief Marshall AP Singh Did Not Threaten IAF Action in Ladakh to Ensure Sonam Wangchuk's Prison Stay

PIB Fact Check confirmed that the video circulating online is digitally altered and misrepresents Air Marshall AP Singh’s remarks. PIB cautioned that such AI-generated misinformation is designed to spread confusion and urged people not to share it. "Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh has NOT given any such statement," the agency said while sharing a genuine link to Singh's media briefing. "These AI-manipulated videos are being spread to create panic and mislead people," the agency added. Was Sonam Wangchuk Arrested at the Behest of Rajnath Singh? PIB Fact Check Debunks Deepfake Video of Ladakh DGP SD Singh.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media, claiming to show AIR Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh “admitting” to India losing six jets and a drone during the recent conflict with Pakistan. PIB Fact Check debunked the video, saying that a manipulated video is being shared online, falsely showing Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh admitting to India losing six jets and one Heron UAV during the 7 May 2025 air engagements.

PIB clarified that this is an AI-generated deepfake video and that the Air Chief Marshal has made no such statement.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Air Chief Marshal AP Singh confessed that the IAF was prepared to attack Ladakh protesters to ensure climate activist Sonam Wangchuk remained in jail. Conclusion : The claim is fake and the video is AI-generated. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2025 11:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).