Is India Planning To Ground Rafale Fighter Jets? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Peddled by Pakistani Propaganda YouTube Channel

Mumbai, July 26: A Pakistani propaganda YouTube channel, Global Times Pakistan, has falsely claimed that India is planning to ground its Rafale fighter jets. The misleading claim appears in a video titled “Indian Airforce Planning to Ground Rafales After India Pakistan War | Pravin Sawhney Analysis,” featuring a banner suggesting a strategic grounding of the France-made fighter jets.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has categorically dismissed the claim that "India is planning to ground its Rafale jets" as fake. In an official statement, PIB Fact Check said, “Indian Air Force Rafale are operational,” and urged the public not to fall for misinformation. Citizens are advised to verify any sensitive defence-related information from official sources before sharing it online. Did EAM S Jaishankar Admit India Lost 3 Rafale Fighter Jets to Pakistan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Says ‘Video Digitally Altered’.

PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim That India Is Planning To Ground Rafale Fighter Jets

Is India planning to ground Rafale fighter jets? A Pakistani propaganda YouTube channel ‘Global Times Pakistan’ in its banner over a video has claimed that India plans to ground rafale jets #PIBFactCheck ❌ The claim made is #Fake ✅ Indian Air Force Rafale are operational… pic.twitter.com/7VaQgBdBXS — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 26, 2025

Not First Time Pakistani Propaganda Channels Targeted India's Rafale Fleet With Fake News

This isn’t the first time the Pakistani propaganda channels have targeted India’s Rafale fleet with fake claims. Earlier, during Operation Sindoor, a precision airstrike by the Indian Air Force on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, fake reports had circulated alleging that Pakistan had shot down Indian Rafale jets. These claims were widely debunked due to the absence of evidence.

Earlier, a video claiming to show External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar admitting that Pakistan downed three Indian Rafale jets during the conflict went viral on social media. Sharing the video, an X user wrote, “India's EAM Jaishankar has finally admitted the loss of multiple fighter jets to Pakistan, including three Rafales. It was very unfair of Pakistan to target Indian jets, said Dr Jaishankar.” Did Pakistan Shoot Down India’s Rafale Fighter Jets During Operation Sindoor? Dassault CEO Eric Trappier, Defence Secretary RK Singh Debunk Fake News.

However, the video turned out to be digitally altered using AI tools. In the original video, Jaishankar made no mention of India losing three Rafale jets to Pakistan.

Fact check

Claim : India is planning to ground Rafale fighter jets. Conclusion : The claim is fake. Full of Trash Clean

