Srinagar, September 30: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check, the government handle for busting fake news, said on Tuesday that a deepfake video is being circulated on social media showing Director General of Police (DGP) Ladakh, S.D. Singh, claiming that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested on the directions of the Defence Minister. To set the record straight, PIB has posted the original video of Ladakh DGP’s press conference in which he shared details of Sonam Wangchuk’s arrest.

The PIB said in its fact check post on X, “A digitally altered video of Director General of Police (DGP) Ladakh Dr. S.D Singh is circulating on social media, in which he is making claims that Sonam Wangchuk was arrested on the directions of the Indian Defence Minister without any evidence. “PIBFactCheck DGP Ladakh has made NO such statement”. Is Narendra Modi Government Providing Free Laptops to Students Under ‘One Student One Laptop’ Scheme? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake YouTube Video.

Sonam Wangchuk was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) and shifted to Jodhpur Jail in Rajasthan, and the Ladakh Police chief, S.D.Singh told reporters that he had been arrested for inciting violence in Leh town on September 24. Four people were killed and 70 others were injured when police fired at the rioting arsonists in Leh town.

An equal number of security personnel were injured in stone pelting, beating and rioting by the unruly mob, police said. The mob torched a CRPF vehicle with the intention of burning alive CRPF jawans sitting inside the vehicle, the Leh administration said. The mob also torched the local BJP office and the office of the Leh Apex Body in addition to torching other vehicles and smashing the DGP’s vehicle as the police chief escaped with bruises. Curfew was imposed in Leh on September 24, and the same is continuing with staggered relaxation. Free Medical Consultation at Home? PIB Fact Check Finds Claim As True, Says Citizens Across India Can Consult Doctors via ‘eSanjeevani OPD’ Teleconsultation System.

Curfew was relaxed on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The MHA team arrived in Leh on September 24 and engaged the representatives of the Leh Apex Body in deliberations to continue the ongoing dialogue between the apex body and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The chairman of Leh Apex Nody, Thupstan Chhewang, told a press conference on Monday that there would be no dialogue with the MHA unless, what he claimed was the ‘atmosphere of fear, grief and anger’ in Ladakh, is addressed. Sajjad Kargilli, member of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), also held a press conference blaming the Ladakh administration for the violence of September 24.

Kargilli said the statehood and inclusion in the 6th schedule were ‘non-negotiable’ demands of the people of Ladakh. Both the Leh Apex Body and the KDA have been spearheading an agitation for these demands. The two representative bodies have also demanded the unconditional release of Sonam Wangchuk and other youth detained after the mob violence. Meanwhile, the MHA issued a statement on Monday reasserting that the Government of India stands firm on its commitment to continue the dialogue with the Leh Apex body and that dialogue is the only way forward to address the issues raised by the representative body.

