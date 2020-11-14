Jaisalmer, November 14: Today the whole world is troubled by expansionist forces, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, adding that expansionism is a mental disorder in a way and reflects 18th Century thinking.

"Today the whole world is troubled by expansionist forces. Expansionism is, in a way, a mental disorder and reflects 18th Century thinking," said PM Modi while adding that India is also becoming a strong voice against this thinking.

PM Modi said this while addressing the soldiers at Longewala in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan to celebrate Diwali with the security forces.

"World now understands that this nation won't compromise with its interests, not at any cost. This repute and stature of India is all due to your strength and valour. India is clearly presenting its opinions on international fora today because you have secured the nation," said PM Modi. Diwali 2020: Indian Soldiers Give Befitting Response If Anyone Casts Evil Eye on Country, Says PM Narendra Modi in Jaisalmer.

"Today the strategy of India is clear. Today's India believes in the policy of understanding and making others understand. But if attempts are made to test us, the reply they receive is intense," he added. The Prime Minister further stated, today India kills terrorists and their leaders by entering their homes.

"The world now understands that this nation won't compromise with its interests, not at any cost. This repute and stature of India is all due to your strength and valour," he added. PM Narendra Modi and members of Indian Armed Forces chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' at Longewala in Jaisalmer. Diwali 2020: PM Narendra Modi Celebrates Diwali With Defence Personnel at Longewala Post, Says 'Every Citizen Takes Pride in Bravery of Indian Soldiers'.

Prime Minister's expansionism comment came following the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) deteriorated in June following the Galwan Valley clash in which both sides suffered casualties.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the violent face-off on June 15-16. It happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. (ANI)