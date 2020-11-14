Jaisalmer, November 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday celebrated Dilwai with soldiers at Longewala post in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer in continuation of his set tradition since he took over as the Prime Minister of India in 2014. Addressing the armed forces on the occasion of Diwali, PM Narendra Modi said every citizen of the country takes pride in valour and bravery of Indian soldiers. #Salute2Soldiers: In Diwali 2020 Message, PM Narendra Modi Urges People to Light Diya in Honour of Jawans Guarding Borders.

"Saluting your valour, 130 crore countrymen of India are standing firm with you today. Today, every Indian is proud of the strength and bravery of soldiers. They are proud of your invincibility, your invincibility," PM Modi said. "You may be at the snow-capped mountains or in deserts, my Diwali is complete only when I come amid you. My happiness doubles when I look at the joy on your faces," he added. Happy Diwali 2020 Wishes For Indian Soldiers: Send Shubh Deepavali HD Images to Our Jawan Along With WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Wallpapers, Messages And SMS.

Condemning the ideology of expansionism, the Prime Minister said India is emerging as a strong voice against such thinking. He added the policy of expansionism reflects thinking of the 18th century. "Today the strategy of India is clear. Today's India believes in the policy of understanding and making others understand. But if attempts are made to test us, the reply they receive is intense," he said.

PM Narendra Modi Addresses Soldiers at Longewala Post on Diwali:

India is proud of our forces, who protect our nation courageously. https://t.co/3VyP0WusDf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2020

Lauding the bravery of Indian soldiers, PM Modi said India has courage and power to kill terrorists on their soil thanks to bravery and commitment of Indian soldiers. "Today, India kills terrorists and their leaders by entering their homes. The world now understands that this nation won't compromise with its interests, not at any cost. This repute and stature of India are all due to your strength and valour," he said. "As long as you are there, this country's Diwali celebrations will continue to be, in full swing and luminescence," the Prime Minister added.

