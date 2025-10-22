Mumbai, October 22: Diwali celebrations in Chhattisgarh turned tragic after a 60-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by two men following a heated argument over them bursting firecrackers. Cops said that the dispute took place over the two accused bursting firecrackers outside the deceased's house in Chhattisgarh's Durg district. The alleged stabbing incident occurred on Monday night, October 20, under the Chhavni police station limits in Bhilai town.

Soon after the incident came to light, the police swung into action and arrested the accused involved in the attack. The arrested accused were later identified as Sanjay and Shubham, reports PTI. A police official said that the accused were bursting firecrackers in front of the victim's house when the latter's daughter-in-law objected. Post this, the duo removed a small cutter and started chasing the woman into her house. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Teacher Held for Allegedly Mixing Phenol Into Vegetable Curry Prepared for Students at Government School in Sukma.

Cops said that in the house, the victim, identified as Ganesh Bairagi, was having dinner with his family. When Bairagi tried to stop Sanjay and Shubham, the duo allegedly abused him and then attacked him. During the preliminary investigation, cops found that Shubham held the victim's hand while Sanjay repeatedly stabbed him in the chest and abdomen using the cutter. Firecracker Accident in Beed: 6-Year-Old Boy Loses Vision in One Eye After Firecracker Explodes in His Hand During Diwali Celebrations in Maharashtra.

After being stabbed multiple times, Bairagi collapsed and was rushed to a hospital in Supela; however, doctors declared him dead. Officials said that both Sanjay and Shubham fled the scene immediately and were arrested on Tuesday, October 21. They also found that the accused were residents of the same locality. The duo were arrested after cops acted on the complaint filed by Bairagi's daughter-in-law.

