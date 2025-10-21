Mumbai, October 21: A tragic incident occurred during Diwali celebrations in Maharashtra, when a 6-year-old boy reportedly lost vision in one eye after a firecracker exploded in his hand. The alleged incident took place on Monday evening, October 20, in Maharashtra's Beed city. A doctor who is treating the minor boy said that the firecracker accident occurred when the boy, a resident of Nagoba Galli in the city, was lighting a firecracker.

According to a report in PTI, the accident occurred when the firecracker failed to ignite. Post this, the minor boy tried to light the firecracker a second time, when it exploded all of a sudden. Notably, the victim sustained a severe injury to his left eye during the firecracker accident. He was initially rushed to the Civil Hospital in Beed, but was later shifted to a private facility for treatment. Navi Mumbai Fire: 4 Dead, Several Injured After Blaze Erupts at Multi-Storey Residential Building in Maharashtra’s Vashi (Watch Videos).

Speaking about the child, a doctor from the private hospital said, "The child's cornea was completely damaged due to the blast, and he has lost the vision in one eye." Meanwhile, the doctor has requested parents to stay vigilant when their children play with firecrackers. In a separate incident, four people were killed and 10 others were injured after a fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in Navi Mumbai.

The blaze erupted shortly after midnight on Tuesday, October 21. Police officials said that among those who died in the tragedy in the wee hours of Diwali were a six-year-old girl and an 84-year-old bedridden woman. Cops said that a short circuit was suspected to be the cause; however, an investigation to determine the exact reason why the fire broke out is underway.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

