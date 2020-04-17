Durga Puja 2020 in West Bengal Likely to be a Low-Key Affair As Kolkata Pujo Committees Fear Sponsorship Loss & Budget Reduction Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Durga Puja (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Kolkata, April 17: Durga Puja, one of the biggest festivals of West Bengal is expected to be a muted affair this time, owing to the coronavirus outbreak and the resultant lockdown. According to reports, the big-ticket puja pandals in the state have decided to cut down on their budget for this year. In most cases, the puja Committees are not sure whether their sponsors will survive the financial impact of coronavirus. Mamata Banerjee Writes to 18 CMs Amid Complete Lockdown, Requests Them to Provide Basic Amenities to People of West Bengal in Their States Amid COVID-19 Spread.

According to a Deccan Herald report, in most cases, the pandal organisers apart from slashing the budget are clueless as to how the scenario will unfold post the lockdown. Infact, one of the oldest Durga Pujas in the city, the Mudiali Club has decided to reduce its budget allotted for the making. The Durga Puja which will complete its 86th anniversary this year has decided to construct the pandal themselves instead of hiring a theme artist. Sourav Ganguly Donates 2000kg Rice at Kolkata’s Belur Math to Help the Needy Amid Nationwide Lockdown.

Major puja organisers in the city have informally decided that pujas will be organised on a smaller scale. The organisers are aware that they won't be receiving good sponsorships this year, due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. However, according to an Indian Express report, organisers believe that there will be more clarity on the situation in the coming weeks. Over the last few years, Durga Puja has become a very commercialised event, from theme pujas to big events. It is not just a religious festival, but a source of livelihood for several people.