Cuttack Durga Puja Clash Led to 2 Deaths? Odisha Police Debunk Fake News of Fatalities in Violence During Idol Immersion

Cuttack, October 6: Did the recent Durga Puja clash in Cuttack claim two lives? Social media posts, including a video shared by content creator Prafful Garg on Instagram, claimed that two people were killed during the violence near Dargah Bazaar. The posts suggested that despite police denying deaths, eyewitness accounts and the visuals circulating online confirmed fatalities, creating panic among citizens and devotees. The video and accompanying claims described chaos during the Durga idol immersion, alleging stone-pelting near the procession after objections were raised to bhajans being played.

Garg claimed that several people, including senior police officers, were injured. He further implied that authorities were hiding the truth about the alleged deaths. The claim gained traction quickly, causing concern among netizens and raising questions about the severity of the incident. The post highlighted six arrests, vehicle damage, and suspension of internet services for 24 hours, painting a picture of chaos and fear during what should have been a peaceful celebration.

Prafful Garg Claims Durga Puja Clash Led to 2 Deaths in Cuttack

Clash During Durga Puja Led to 2 Death in Cuttack, Claims Prafful Garg (Photo Credits: Instagram/ @praffulgarg)

Fact Check: Odisha Police Debunk Fake Deaths in Cuttack Durga Puja Clash

However, Odisha police have clarified the facts. According to the Cuttack Commissionerate, no deaths occurred in the incident. Four people were injured during the clash identified as Pintu Mahar, Mukesh Mahar, Subhashree Jena, and Sankar Biswal. While the first three were discharged after receiving treatment on October 4, Sankar Biswal remains under medical care and is stable, talking, and not in any danger.

No Fatalities in Cuttack Durga Puja Violence, Cuttack Police Confirm

Commissionerate Police : Public Advisory 🚨 We urge citizens to stay vigilant and not fall prey to fake videos and malicious rumours circulating on social media regarding the alleged death of a person following a recent clash between groups in Cuttack city. ✅ Fact Check: In… — COMMISSIONERATE POLICE (@cpbbsrctc) October 5, 2025

Authorities emphasised that false narratives and videos are being circulated to incite fear and disrupt harmony between communities. The Commissionerate is actively monitoring social media platforms and has warned of strict legal action against those spreading misinformation. Citizens are urged to verify information before sharing and report suspicious content to prevent panic and maintain peace.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Cuttack Police Commissionerate).

Fact check

Claim : Social media posts claimed that two people died during the Durga Puja clash in Cuttack near Dargah Bazaar. Conclusion : Odisha Police clarified that no deaths occurred. While four people were injured, three were discharged and one remains stable. Full of Trash Clean

