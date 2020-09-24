Kolkata, September 24: With the Durga Puja festival around the corner, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday held a meeting with representatives of Durga Puja committees. Following the meeting, Mamata Banerjee announced Rs 50,000 for each Durga Puja committee in West Bengal. There are 28,000 registered Durga Puja committees in the state. She also announced 50 percent rebate in electricity charges on Durga Puja pandals. Prove Govt Said There Will Be No Durga Puja, I'll Do 100 Sit-ups: Mamata.

At the meeting, guidelines for establishing Durga Puja pandals and celebrations amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic were also discussed and finalised. "During Durga Puja, a pandal needs to be open from all four sides. Hand sanitisers should be placed at entry points of pandals and the wearing of masks will be mandatory. Physical distancing needs to be maintained. Organising cultural programs at pandals won't be allowed," Banerjee said. "Durga Puja Carnival will not be organised this year," she added. Mamata Announces Durga Puja Bonus For Journalists.

Durga Puja Committees to Get Rs 50,000 From West Bengal Govt, Guidelines Issued For Pandals:

Last week, the Chief Minister said that it would be really challenging for both the state government and Durga Puja organisers to host the celebrations with adequate safety in the COVID-19 pandemic. Durga Puja is widely celebrated across West Bengal and attracts huge crowds.

Earlier, Banerjee had dismissed reports that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal wouldn't allow Durga Puja festival this year. "A political party is spreading vicious rumours about Durga Puja, so far we haven't had any meeting on it. Prove that West Bengal govt has said there will be no Durga Puja, I will do sit-ups in front of people 100 times," the TMC chief had said.

