On Wednesday night residents of Shivamogga in Karnataka heard huge explosion and felt vibrations suspecting an earthquake. While, local reports suggest that the loud noise was due to a box of dynamite exploding at the Railway Crusher Plant near Hunasodu around 10:30 pm.

Several workers from Bihar are reportedly dead, there is no conformation on casualties and cause of the blast by local authorities.

Update: At least 6 dead:

At least 6 dead after major explosion of truckload of explosives, suspected to be meant for mining, in Karnataka's #Shivamogga district: police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 21, 2021

More details. A huge quantity of dynamite blast near Shimoga city. 10-15 people feared dead. Explosive is used for quarrying. A truck exploded. Tremors felt across Shimoga, parts of Chickmagalur and Uttara Kannada districts. No clarity yet on what caused the accident. #Karnataka — DP SATISH (@dp_satish) January 21, 2021

Loud Sound Heard Around Shivamogga:

Karnataka: Load sound heard in and around Shivamogga at around 10:20 pm. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2021

More details and news from the authorities are awaited as several people are feared dead due to the blast.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2021 12:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).