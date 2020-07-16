Assam, July 16: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale struck Karimganj in Assam today at 7:57 am, according to the National Center for Seismology. Around the same time, another earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Rajkot in Gujarat today at 7:40 am.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale hit Una in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 04:47 am today. Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: Quake Measuring 2.3 on Richter Scale Hits Una.

Last month, residents of Guwahati in Assam and other parts of the state along with those in the neighbouring states of Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram felt tremors after an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 was recorded in the region on June 21 with the epicentre being in Mizoram's Aizawl district.

Seismologists are worried about at least one big Himalayan earthquake that is “overdue in the region” and have cautioned that both mountain towns like Shimla as well as cities in the plains like New Delhi are highly unprepared for it, according to a Hindustan Times report.

