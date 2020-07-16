Himachal Pradesh, July 16: An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale hit Una in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 04:47 am today. Last week, another low-intensity earthquake of 3.2 hit Kinnaur district. Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Kinnaur, fall in the high-seismic sensitive zone.

Low-intensity earthquakes have been frequently hitting several northern states in India over the last few months. Quake measuring 3.3 magnitude on the Richter scale struck near Tura, located in the eastern part of the Meghalaya last month. The affected region was nearly 300 km away from the state capital of Shillong. Earthquake in Mizoram: Quake of Magnitude 4.6 on Richter Scale Reported Near Champhai Town, No Casualty Reported.

Earthquake of 2.3 on the Richter scale Hits Una:

An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale hit Una in Himachal Pradesh at 04:47:03 (IST), today: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020

Seismologists are increasingly worried about at least one big Himalayan earthquake that is “overdue in the region” and have cautioned that both mountain towns like Shimla as well as cities in the plains like New Delhi are woefully unprepared for a mega-quake, according to a Hindustan Times report.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2020 08:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).